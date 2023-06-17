Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $204.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.