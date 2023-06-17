Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 322.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,538 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,952,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 742,569 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

