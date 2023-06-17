Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.57

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.57 and traded as high as $45.26. Astec Industries shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 93,196 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $998.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

