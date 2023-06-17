AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,837 shares during the period. AST SpaceMobile comprises 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTSW opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.