Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 180,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,843. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 740,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.9% during the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 77,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

