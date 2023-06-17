Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is ARS Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 3.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

ASND stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

