Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

ARTEW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 7,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

