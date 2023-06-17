Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance
ARTEW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 7,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile
