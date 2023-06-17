ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after buying an additional 857,848 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,826,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,451,000 after acquiring an additional 835,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

