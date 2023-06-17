ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 11,642 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $7.99 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

