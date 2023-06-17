ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Quipt Home Medical worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $224.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53 and a beta of 0.61. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

