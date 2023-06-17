ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for approximately 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Olin worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $52.36 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.