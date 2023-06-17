ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 10,973 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

NYSE SKT opened at $21.50 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,145.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

