ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Silicom worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Silicom by 4.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 576,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Silicom by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 39,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SILC opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

