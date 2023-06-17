ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,565 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.