Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.21 and a 52 week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

