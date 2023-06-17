Ardor Price Hits $0.0594 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $59.39 million and approximately $710,188.86 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

