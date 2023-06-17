ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 1,770,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,321. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of analysts have commented on MT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $54,502,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,682 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,023,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after acquiring an additional 976,900 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Stories

