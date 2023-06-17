ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 1,770,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,321. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.49.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $54,502,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,682 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,023,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after acquiring an additional 976,900 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
