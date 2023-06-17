Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.38). 16,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 81,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.70) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8,675.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

In other news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.14), for a total value of £31,948.12 ($39,975.13). In other news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.47), for a total value of £3,298.68 ($4,127.48). Also, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.14), for a total value of £31,948.12 ($39,975.13). Insiders have sold 10,691 shares of company stock worth $3,564,125 in the last ninety days. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

