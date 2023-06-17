Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.38). 16,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 81,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.25).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.70) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Aptitude Software Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £198.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8,675.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.86.
Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.14), for a total value of £31,948.12 ($39,975.13). In other news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.47), for a total value of £3,298.68 ($4,127.48). Also, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.14), for a total value of £31,948.12 ($39,975.13). Insiders have sold 10,691 shares of company stock worth $3,564,125 in the last ninety days. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.