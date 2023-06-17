Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Applied Graphene Materials Trading Down 81.0 %

The company has a market cap of £643,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.72.

About Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

