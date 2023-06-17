Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. The business had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

