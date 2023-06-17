APENFT Market Cap Reaches $88.85 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $88.85 million and $8.43 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

