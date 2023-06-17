AO World (LON:AO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on the stock.

AO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 51 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.65) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AO World currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 70.25 ($0.88).

AO World Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:AO opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.96. The firm has a market cap of £466.14 million, a PE ratio of -1,014.38, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

See Also

