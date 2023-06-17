Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0203 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $202.58 million and $10.42 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.37 or 0.99996164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02014011 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $9,926,421.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

