Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 500,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

DVAX stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,263,000 after buying an additional 1,644,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 141,674 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,301,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.