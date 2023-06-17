Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Shares of AND stock opened at C$44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$39.49 and a 52-week high of C$55.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$893.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.95.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6824197 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.96.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
