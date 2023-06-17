Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AND stock opened at C$44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$39.49 and a 52-week high of C$55.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$893.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.95.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6824197 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.96.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.