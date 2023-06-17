Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target at $101.25

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.