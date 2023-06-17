Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $76.67

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

