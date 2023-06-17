Analysts Set RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $61.57

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

RBA stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in RB Global by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,350,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in RB Global by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

