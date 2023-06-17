Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $146.35

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.75.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

GPN stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.82.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 73.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

