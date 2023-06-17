Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $98.54

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.54.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Autoliv stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Autoliv by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 101,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

