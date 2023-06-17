Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

