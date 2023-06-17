Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
