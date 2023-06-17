AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells $109,570.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMN opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $9,569,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

