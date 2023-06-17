Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 9,417,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,942,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £2.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

