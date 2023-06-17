Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $67,813.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 980,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $851,717. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,171,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 212,988 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 122,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.