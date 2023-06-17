Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $67,813.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 980,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $851,717. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,171,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 212,988 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 122,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

