American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 611,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

American Woodmark stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. 380,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.