American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,000,000.00 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00.
American International Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
American International Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.