American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,000,000.00 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

