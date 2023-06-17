AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. 7,849,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,051,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,406,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,664,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,649,766 shares of company stock worth $48,912,730. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,826,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.