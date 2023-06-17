Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

