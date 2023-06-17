Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Altiplano Metals Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

