Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $33.33 Average PT from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 over the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Alkermes by 279.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.