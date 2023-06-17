Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 in the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.