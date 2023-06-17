Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $330.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

