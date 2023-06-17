Algorand Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $838.55 million and $26.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,635,260,520 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,883,691 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

