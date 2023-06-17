Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.89.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.78.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

