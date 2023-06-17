Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Acquires 271 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $25,016.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,731 shares in the company, valued at $8,467,688.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.69 per share, with a total value of $25,031.37.

On Monday, June 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53.

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $98.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.