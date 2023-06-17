AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:ANTE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 1,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366. AirNet Technology has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
