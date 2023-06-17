Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agora by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agora by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agora by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 838,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Agora by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Agora Stock Performance

NASDAQ:API traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 309,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,614. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.02. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

About Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 69.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

