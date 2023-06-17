Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Matthew E. Mccabe Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 191.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,906,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 108,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.