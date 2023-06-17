Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.67.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

